Samantha Akkineni shares a special message few days before Nagarjuna’s birthday

Every time Samantha Akkineni wishes her father-in -law, Nagarjuna, on his birthday, she starts trending on social media. Last year, the actress had shared a shirtless click of Nagarjuna in a pool. And the internet had gone crazy with the actress’ sweet message for the superstar.

Last evening, Samantha had the internet buzzing again as she released a Common Display Picture (CDP), few days before the superstar’s birthday. The actor celebrates his birthday on August 29 and Samantha shared a CDP for his fans, and showered him with praise. The picture has a collage of Nagarjuna’s on screen film characters. Samantha captioned it saying, “The King… honoured to release the CDP to celebrate @iamnagarjuna‘s birthday .. to know him is to love and respect him forever. A king at heart.” Check it out…

The King …. âÂ¤ï¸Â.. honoured to release the CDP to celebrate @iamnagarjuna ‘s birthday ðÂ¥³ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¥° .. to know him is to love and respect him forever . A king at heart ðÂÂÂ #KingNagBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/LxbipYLDtM

— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 23, 2020







Nagarjuna has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Brahmastra which releases next year. Incidentally, this will mark the reunion of Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan on screen after years. They were last seen together in Khuda Gawah. He will also host the Telugu version of Bigg Boss.