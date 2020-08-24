Samantha Akkineni has a Solution for Those Who End Up Skipping Breakfast

Samantha Akkineni earlier today shared a perfect solution that’ll solve your breakfast problems. The actress shared a series of Instagram stories that showed us the recipe for her everyday breakfast smoothie. The smoothie is probably the perfect breakfast replacement as it is filled with the goodness of lettuce, spinach and celery. Not just that, Samantha also adds a good dose of coconut water along with flax seeds, omega meal mix and chia seeds to boost the nutritional value of the smoothie even further. Take a look at her recipe below.