Saints Robert Muir’s GoFundMe raises funds for shoulder replacement

The AFL world has rallied behind former St Kilda player Robert Muir after the Indigenous great opened up on the widespread racism he endured throughout his career in 68 games for the club between 1974 and 1984.

Muir spoke about his struggles in an interview with ABC and also revealed he needed $28,000 for a shoulder operation due to the heavy toll his body took on during his playing days.

In response to his shoulder struggles, a GoFundMe page was set-up by the fans and has so far raised over $110,000.

Footy fan Mal Padgett, who organised the appeal, thanked those for contributing to the cause.

St Kilda player Robert Muir. (The Age)

“We are in touch with the journalist who wrote the original article for the ABC, Russell Jackson, and he’s calling Robert later today,” Padgett said.

“I’m sure this is going to show him that there are many people in this world who value his commitment to the Saints and are moved by his story.

“Thank you all so much for showing some love and support to a man who needed it.”

Robert Muir (The Age)

St Kilda CEO Matt Finnis yesterday acknowledged Muir’s claims of racism and described them as “confronting” while issuing an apology to the former Indigenous star.

“We admire Robert’s courage to speak out about the racism he has endured and lack of support provided by our club when he needed it most,” he said.

“We must face the reality that the St Kilda Football Club has made grave errors in the past and may still be failing to grasp the full impact of the hurt felt by individuals, their families and all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“We will reach out to Robert to apologise personally, to provide the necessary support now and in the future, and to ensure he feels the respect and sense of belonging he deserves as one of the St Kilda Football Club’s pioneering Indigenous footballers.”