Ryan Lochte Feels ‘Great’ Following Successful Appendicitis Surgery

Prior to his surgery, the Olympic swimmer asked fans to ‘wish me luck’ as he shared on Instagram Stories a photo of him lying in a hospital bed while sporting a black mask.

Ryan Lochte is feeling “great” after going through an appendicitis surgery. The Olympic swimmer underwent the medical procedure to remove his appendix on Saturday, August 22 and offered his fans an update on his recovery soon after.

The 36-year-old athlete made use of his Instagram Story to share the experience. One of the clips he posted captured him still having breathing tubes in his nose. Though so, he stated, “Hey everyone, surgery went amazing. I’m all good – I feel great right now.” He followed it up by showing a “post-surgery meal,” which consisted of a steak, french fries and salad.

Ryan Lochte shared his experience as he underwent appendicitis surgery.

Ryan was accompanied by his wife, Kayla, during his time at the hospital. “Moral support my boo,” he wrote on the snap that showed her, with whom he shared three-year-old son Caiden and one-year-old Liv, sitting next to his hospital bed while sporting a face mask required amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Lochte was supported by his wife Kayla during his time at the hospital.

Prior to the procedure, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum posted his pre-op selfie in which he could be seen wearing a black mask while lying in the hospital bed. Asking his followers to pray for a successful operation, he wrote over the photo, “Appendicitis surgery now… Wish me luck.”

Ryan Lochte shared his pre-surgery selfie with his fans.

Ryan’s appendicitis surgery came around one year after he went public about his decision to undergo a six-week rehab program to treat his alcohol addiction. “I think it was getting to a point in my life where I needed a change. So, yes, I checked myself into rehab. I did the classes, I did everything,” he told USA Today at that time.

The 12-time Olympic medalist went on to explain, “It helped put things in perspective in my life and what is really more important than going out to a bar and getting hammered or doing anything like that. I go home and get to play with my kids and kiss and hold my wife. And that to me is everything.”