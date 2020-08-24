Rule Britannia! won’t be ditched from Last Night of The Proms over slavery lyrics and nationalism concerns

Land Of Hope And Glory and Rule Britannia! will be performed at the Last Night Of The Proms, the BBC has said.

The confirmation comes after The Sunday Times said organisers feared a backlash because of the perceived association the British anthems have with colonialism and slavery.

In light of the British involvement with the slave trade, some lyrics to Rule Britannia, a poem by a Scot, James Thomson, set to music by English composer Thomas Arne in 1740, have been deemed problematic, such as: “Britons never, never, never shall be slaves.”

Lyrics to Edward Elgar’s Land of Hope and Glory, written by Arthur Benson, are said to have been inspired by controversial colonialist Cecil Rhodes, who made a fortune in southern Africa in the 19th century.

Last month, columnist Richard Morrison wrote in BBC Music Magazine the “crudely jingoistic” Rule Britannia should be pulled from the Proms.

He wrote that in wake of BLM, it is to drop the “toe-curling, embarrassing, anachronistic farrago of nationalistic songs”.

He said: “There can’t be many people in 2020 who think Britain really rule the waves or that God will make us ‘mightier still’ with each passing epoch. How else could you sing those words, except as history re-enacted as farce?'”

The Last Night’s conductor Dalia Stasevska, 35, from Finland, was reportedly keen to drop the songs.

But former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said: “So the BBC may drop Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory from The Proms because the Finnish conductor is too woke. Why not drop her instead?”

Downing Street has now waded into the controversy and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he had written to the BBC over the issue.

A statement from the BBC on Monday evening said: “With much reduced musical forces and no live audience, the Proms will curate a concert that includes familiar, patriotic elements such as Jerusalem and the national anthem, and bring in new moments capturing the mood of this unique , including You’ll Never Walk Alone, presenting a poignant and inclusive event for 2020.”

Stasevska is conducting the Last Night this year with soprano Golda Schultz and the BBC Symphony Orchestra performing.

The corporation’s statement said: “We very much regret the unjustified personal attacks on Dalia Stasevska, BBC Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor, made on social media and elsewhere.

“As ever, decisions about the Proms are made by the BBC, in consultation with all artists involved.”

The BBC said a new arrangement of Jerusalem will be performed, along with orchestral versions of Land Of Hope And Glory and Rule Britannia!.

In the statement, the broadcaster said: “The programme will include a new arrangement by Errollyn Wallen of Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem alongside new orchestral versions of Pomp And Circumstance March No. 1 ‘Land Of Hope And Glory’ (arr. Anne Dudley) and Rule Britannia! as part of the Sea Songs, as Henry Wood did in 1905.”

Earlier, a Number 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister believes in tackling the “substance” not the “symbols” of problems.

“This is a decision and a matter for the organisers of the Proms and the BBC,” the spokesman said.

“But the PM previously has set out his position on like issues and has been clear that while he understands the strong emotions involved in these discussions, we need to tackle the substance of problems, not the symbols.”

Culture Secretary Dowden said that “confident, forward-looking nations don’t erase their history”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Rule Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory are highlights of the Last Night of the Proms.

“I share concerns of many about their potential removal and have raised this with (the) BBC.

“Confident forward-looking nations don’t erase their history, they add to it.”