Robert Muir, Adam Goodes, Caroline Wilson rips Gillon McLachlan, Richard Goyder over apology

Veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson has taken aim at the league for its bungled Adam Goodes apology, after St Kilda’s instant apology to Indigenous great Robert Muir.

After an ABC article laid bare the systemic racism Muir had endured throughout his career and the years after, his club St Kilda issued an immediate statement from the club’s CEO Matt Finnis, who apologised for its “grave errors” over the years.

According to Wilson, the statement from Finnis is exactly what should have come from the AFL and CEO Gillon McLachlan during the league’s ugly Adam Goodes booing saga.

While the AFL apologised for its inaction while Goodes was horrifically subjected to booing between 2013 and 2015, the apology only came four years after the fact following the release of a documentary on Goodes’ experience, and did not feature quotes from either AFL boss Gillon McLachlan or chairman Richard Goyder.

The AFL took four years to issue an official apology to Adam Goodes for its inaction during the booing saga (Brendan Esposito)

“The St Kilda Football Club took just hours to do for Robert Muir over the weekend what it took the AFL more than four years to do for Adam Goodes, they apologised,” Wilson told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Unlike the AFL, the Saints’ apology was not transactional, there was no face-saving, no backroom politics, no roundtable maneuvering, just a simple apology.

“Unlike the AFL, Matt Finnis, the St Kilda CEO, put his name to that heartfelt mea culpa, he didn’t hide behind a nameless press release like Richard Goyder and Gillon McLachlan did.”

Wilson praised Finnis for putting his name to St Kilda’s apology, even though he was not involved with the club during Muir’s tenure in the 70s and 80s.

Heritier Lumumba is still seeking an apology from the Collingwood Football Club for the racism he endured (Pat Scala)

“I think it’s so important when a Chief Executive puts a name to something,” she said.

“To put a name to something makes it more real, when you have the guts to actually say my club did this, even though he was not there at the time, I was really impressed.

“I know it doesn’t make anything better about what happened, but at least the two parties seem keen to get together again now.”

Wilson also took aim at the Collingwood Football Club, which is yet to issue an apology to 2010 premiership player Heritier Lumumba despite detailed claims from the 33-year-old outlining the racism he endured during his time at the club.

Eddie reacts to Lumumba racism claims

Collingwood has instead begun a independent review into Lumumba’s claims, a review which Lumumba has stated he has no interest in participating.

“The Robert Muir story over the weekend by Russell Jackson was harrowing reading, and to his credit, Finnis took all the shocking claims at face value, so different to Collingwood’s treatment of its ongoing issues with Heritier Lumumba,” she said.

“There was no negotiation, no enquiry, no investigation, no fear of legal action.

“Take a leaf, Collingwood. Take a leaf, AFL.”