Report: Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson dealing with groin injury

Lamar Jackson has missed the past two days of Baltimore Ravens training camp, but he’s set to return on Monday.

The reigning MVP reportedly missed those practices while dealing with a groin injury, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, according to Jamison Hensley.

Baltimore has been very quiet about Jackson’s injury. Head coach John Harbaugh described the injury as a “soft tissue” one, and wouldn’t expand beyond that. Assistant head coach David Culley then said Jackson was given a day off to rest his arm.

The injury, quite clearly, isn’t something the Ravens are worried about. Baltimore opens their season on Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns, and there’s no reason to believe that Jackson won’t start that game.

Jackson was named unanimous MVP last season after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes. The 23-year-old also set the record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206 and became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000.