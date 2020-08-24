redmi 9 prime: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime with MediaTek Helio G80 to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale of the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone in India. The handset will be available on online seller
Amazon India website along with the company’s own Mi.com. Flash sale of the Redmi 9 Prime will start at 12pm today. Those interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit for themselves.

Redmi 9 Prime: Price

Redmi 9 Prime packs 4GB of RAM. Xiaomi has launched two storage models of the handset- 64GB and 128GB. While the former is priced at Rs 9,999, the later variant can be purchased at Rs 11,999. There are four colour variants of Redmi 9 Prime that one can choose from. These include Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare and Matte Black.

Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor and runs on Xiaomi’s own MIUI 12 based on Android 10 operating system. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2340 resolution. The handset’s display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

The smartphone houses a 5020mAh battery with 18watt fast charging speed. Redmi 9 Prime is a dual SIM smartphone and is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. The handset comes with a P2i coating making it splash and spill resistant.

On the camera front, Redmi 9 Prime is equipped with quad camera setup on the rear side. Users will get a 13MP main sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front.

