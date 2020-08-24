Ranveer Singh shares hot selfies and blames it on Instagram

In the pre-lockdown days, life was quite busy for Ranveer Singh as he was busy shooting for his films and endorsements, running around the country for promotions and grabbing awards for his stellar performances. But ever since the lockdown has stalled his work life, the actor has been busy surprising us with his Instagram posts.

Ranveer Singh has got into the habit of sharing selfies and pictures of himself on his social media account. Right from throwback pictures to his post-gym selfie, the actor has been putting it all out there for his fans. Today the actor has shared a collage of hot selfies, where we see him clean shaven with long hair. The actor has captioned the picture saying, ‘the gram made me do it.’

Looks like we’ve got the photo-sharing-app to thank for these drool-worthy pictures of the star.







Ranveer Singh has Kabir Khan’s ’83 and YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar awaiting release. Then there’s Zoya Akhtar’s next, for which he has already started working on his look. Surely, exciting times for the actor.