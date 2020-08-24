Posthaste: Nine things that are defying expectations to thrive during this crisis

It’s fair to say few will mourn the passing of 2020, but despite the unprecedented uncertainty and turmoil there have been some bright spots for investors.

BMO chief economist Douglas Porter in his “Bad news bulls” lists the sectors and markets that have not only survived but thrived, often against expectations.

Equities

The S,amp;P 500 hit an all-time high last week, rising more than 50% from its March low and ending the shortest bear market in history. Much is due to the incredible performance of tech stocks, but Porter points out that even the MSCI World index has clawed back all of this year’s losses and the TSX is down less than 3% and up from a year ago.

Precious metals

Gold has emerged as a “commodity rock star,” rising 25% whether the U.S. dollar was up or down. “While there is no shortage of explanations for gold’s ascent, the most compelling is that investors are simply looking for a true hedge in a world where the e-printing presses are running hot,” said Porter. The real star in the sector, however, is silver which is up 50% year to date.

Bonds

Though it’s no surprise that bonds thrive during a downturn, they are showing a surprising resilience. This is especially the case in Canada, says Porter, where 10-year yields fell back below 0.6% last week. That’s despite Fitch’s downgrade of Canada’s credit rating, the finance minister resigning, a massive and growing budget deficit and provincial deficits approaching a combined 4% of GDP. One thing holding yields in check, said Porter, is Canada’s latest low inflation reading.

Retail sales

Here’s one area that has proved forecasters wrong. Back in April no one foresaw the V-shaped recovery of retail sales that in Canada are now up 3.8% in volume from a year ago, said Porter. It’s been a similar story in the U.K. and U.S.

Housing

This is another sector that has defied gloomy expectations. In July, Canadian home sales hit an all-time high with prices up 14% year over year. In the U.S. housing starts had one of their best months since 2006, and are expected to be one of the few areas that will show net growth this year. Not bad, considering consensus was predicting a double-digit drop, said Porter. “Yes, these figures are likely to fade somewhat in the months ahead, and the surge reflects pent-up demand. But again, this is many, many kilometres away from conventional wisdom just a few short months ago.”

Renovations

This sector has soared as North Americans stuck at home focused their attention on renovations. U.S. hardware store sales bounced a record 28% higher than the year before in July. Porter admits that back in the spring home renovation was not on their list of areas that could benefit from a shutdown.

Canadian commodity prices

The Bank of Canada commodity price index has come full circle after the spring crash in oil prices and is now up slightly, said Porter. Canada’s biggest commodity, oil is still 25% below last year, but other resources are stepping up.

Softwood lumber prices have almost doubled since the beginning of the year, driven by rising housing and renovation activity and supply issues. And it’s no small player either. In the early 2000s, the sector was bigger than oil exports and though now diminished, the market is still worth $40 billion annually. Natural gas and copper, both up 5% this year, are also doing well.

China

The first economy hit by the virus, China is now leading the world in a comeback that is boosting resource prices globally. Despite a massive decline in the first quarter, its economy is almost back to normal with factory output up almost 5% year over year last month. The overall economy is expected to grow 2% this year.

Euro

Up 5%, the euro has been the strongest major currency this year, thanks to European leaders managing to hammer out a recovery package earlier this summer. The euro has also seen the biggest gains from the move out of the U.S. dollar. However, Porter says that fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 in some countries pose a risk.