Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Push Mideast Ties

“The U.S. commitment to peace, security, and stability in Israel, Sudan, and among Gulf countries has never been stronger than under President Trump’s leadership,” the statement read.

In Jerusalem, the State Department statement said, Mr. Pompeo would discuss “regional security issues related to Iran’s malicious influence, establishing and deepening Israel’s relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the U.S. and Israeli economies from malign investors.” Mr. Pompeo was also scheduled to meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, both of the centrist Blue and White party.

The intersection of American and Israeli politics can be fraught for both sides, and Mr. Pompeo’s address to the Republican Convention could deal another blow to international relations, further to fraying the bipartisan support that Israel has long considered one of its most strategic assets.

Mr. Netanyahu had a rocky relationship from the outset with President Barack Obama and was also accused of meddling in the 2012 presidential campaign by embracing the Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, in Jerusalem.

Before Mr. Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the United States had long insisted that the city’s status be settled in negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the eastern half of the city, which Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 war, as the future capital of an independent state. But as a result of the recognition move, the Palestinians curbed their contacts with the Trump administration and have rejected the Trump plan for resolving the Middle East conflict, which they view as biased toward Israel.

At a recent campaign rally in Oshkosh, Wis., Mr. Trump promoted the embassy move to Jerusalem, saying, “That’s for the evangelicals.”

“The evangelicals are more excited by that than Jewish people,” he added. “That’s right, it’s incredible.”