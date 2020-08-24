PHOTOS: Remembering Elijah McClain as one year anniversary of his deadly arrest approaches

For several hours, hundreds gathered outside Denver’s Montbello Recreation Center on Sunday evening to remember Elijah McClain as the anniversary of his death neared. They gathered around Sheneen McClain on Sunday evening as night fell. They told her they loved her. They chanted her son’s name.

“Say his name! Elijah McClain!” the crowd chanted, lovingly surrounding his mom.

Joy mixed with mourning and calls for justice. That was exactly the point, said Candice Bailey, friend of the McClain family and organizer of the event. The event was meant to center on gratitude, music and community.

