Perth woman allegedly doused in petrol and set alight by man

A neighbour of a young woman allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend said the woman was “screaming for help” as she fled outside.

Mum of two Andrea Atkins-Greed was allegedly doused in petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend Daniel Bolderson.

Mum of two Andrea Atkins-Greed suffered burns to 35 per cent of her body in Perth. ()

The incident took place just after 1pm yesterday in Medina, south of Perth .

Ms Atkins-Greed was able to flee the house, where neighbours came to her aid.

“She was sort of staggering across the road, towards here, screaming my name, screaming for me to help her,” neighbour Theresa Mitchell said.

The young mum, aged in her 20s, suffered serious burns to more than a third of her body.

“I was going to hose her down, but that wasn’t going to work, so we brought her in, tried to keep her under the shower,” Ms Mitchell said.

“She wouldn’t stay there, so we laid her on the floor and poured cold water on her until the ambulance could get here.”

Ms Mitchell said Ms Atkins-Greed had screamed like a “wounded animal”.

“When you’re looking at someone and they’re begging you to take the pain away, and you can’t … there was nothing I could do,” Ms Mitchell said.

Contact the National Domestic Violence Service on 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732). If you are in immediate danger call triple zero (000).