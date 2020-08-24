Pastor John Gray Reports Alleged Side Chick for Extortion After Leaking FaceTime Videos

Instagram

The ‘Book of John Gray’ star is accused cheating on his wife Aventer Gray again after a woman named ‘Mary’ leaks videos of her FaceTime conversations with the popular pastor.

–

Pastor John Gray is caught in another cheating scandal. The religion and TV personality is accused of cheating on his wife Aventer Gray with a woman who goes by the name Mary. It’s the alleged side chick herself who exposed their supposed affair by leaking videos of the FaceTime conversations.

In one of the videos obtained by vlogger Tasha K, John appeared to complain about his wife’s lack of cooking skills. To back up his claim, he showed his son saying that he has to eat pizza everyday because that’s how things go “when ain’t nobody cooking.”

<br />

In the second video, the head pastor of Relentless Church in South Carolina was at an airport with a private jet in the background when he invited Mary to fly with him to Mexico. “You got an hour to get ready. I’m going to Cabo. So bring your mask and your favorite two-piece, ’cause we out,” he said in the video.

The third video appears to show John discussing a $200 bet and offering to cook a southern meal, brisket included, for Mary if she wins. John also asked his alleged mistress show her bra size with her sending a picture of her ample cleavage clad in a pink bra. Mary later shared a photo of a brisket that John allegedly cooked for her.

<br />

<br />

Ironically, according to the report, John was counseling LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker after Tommi was recently caught cheating.

A source close to John, however, has denied the cheating allegations. The source claims that the claims were false and the videos have been distorted and taken out of context by an alleged extortioner. The source adds that a “federal and state investigation of extortion” is currently in process against Mary.

Despite the denial, people have been blasting John over the news. “John Gray needs his a** beat. It’s on thing to cheat on your wife. It’s a whole nother to FaceTime your side chick with your child in the car talking bout ‘my wife don’t cook’. His a** don’t deserve to eat! That’s y’all’s pastor?” one Twitter user wrote.

Another advised Aventer to divorce John, “Pastor John Gray’s wife needs to go ahead and divorce him!!! No where in the Bible does it say you have to put up with a cheating spouse. Cheating is NOT apart of the ups and downs in marriage.”

“Pastor John Gray needs to just step down from preaching, the Bible says be a husband of one wife,” a third person commented, “And you out here Christian mingling & jingling during a pandemic. Aventer Bet not even Blame the devil. The devil is Your husband!”

John, who starred on Oprah Winfrey Network’s show “The Book of John Gray”, admitted last year that he had an emotional affair with another woman on TV show “The Real“. His wife Aventer chose to stick by his side despite his infidelity, with the 38-year-old saying that the affair helped them grow as a couple.