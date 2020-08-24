One of UK’s first gay dads to marry daughter’s ex boyfriend after holiday proposal

A gay dad proposed to his daughter’s ex-boyfriend while all three were on holiday abroad.

Barrie Drewitt Barlow – one of Britain’s first gay fathers – popped the question to Scott Hutchinson while they were in Croatia.

The happy couple – who also revealed they are expecting a surrogate baby together – were with Barrie’s daughter, Saffron, at the , who is Scott’s former partner.

Multi-millionaire Barrie and his ex-husband Tony Drewitt-Barlow made news in 1999 when they became the first gay men to father twins through a surrogacy in the UK.









They later won the legal right to be both named as parents on the twin’s birth certificates, the Mirror reports.

The pair, who are known as Britain’s “first gay dads”, have since separated after a 32-year relationship but still live together.

Barrie has now proposed to Scott and they are getting ready for their new baby daughter who will arrive in October.

Saffron, 20, is one of Barrie’s twin daughters and she dated Scott, 25, for several months before he fell in love with the 50-year-old.

Barrie, who is originally from Manchester but now lives in Florida, posted a video of the romantic proposal setting online.









The proposal took place on the island of Hvar off the coast of Split and the footage showed a boat decorated with candles and rose petals with champagne and a large silver and diamond ring.

Barrie can be heard saying: “What happened here tonight?

“I wonder what it could be?

“There’s Champagne, there’s roses, uh, uh, uh, oh… what do you think happened here?

“And is that something over there?”

Barrie, who set up the British Surrogacy Centre of America in 2000, and Tony are worth a reported £40million.

Despite splitting Barry and Tony still live together in a £6m mansion.

In addition to Saffron and her twin Aspen they also have three more children.

Tony will be the godfather to Barrie and Scott’s new daughter.

Barrie said: “We are thrilled we are going to become daddies again. Tony is excited too, although it does underline that our marriage really is over after all these years, so it is very bittersweet.

“But we are all going to remain living under the same roof. Tony is Dad, I’m Daddy and while at the moment Scott is stepdad, soon he’s going to be Daddy Two.

“We are happy, we want to co-parent our kids and that’s all that matters. If people don’t get it, that’s their problem, not ours.”