Ohio State will feel sting of No. 2 preseason ranking for a lifetime

The Preseason AP Top 25 Poll will forever be a reference point of what could have been for the teams listed that will not play college football in 2020.

Ohio State — ranked No. 2 in that poll — will wonder what could have been the most. Those feelings are going to linger longer in Columbus than anywhere else, too.

The Buckeyes had what coach Ryan Day said was a “once-in-a-lifetime-team” after the Big Ten made the decision to postpone its fall football season. That team featured the lone returning Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Justin Fields along with the typical four- and five-star supporting cast that dominated the Big Ten the past three seasons.

MORE: SN’s reshuffled Top 25

Clemson — which is ranked No. 1 — needed to rally from a 16-0 deficit to pull out a 29-23 win in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season. This was supposed to be Fields’ chance to build up toward a rematch with Trevor Lawrence.

Ohio State won’t get that chance now. Not after Fields led an online petition that cleared more than 300,000 signatures. Not after Randy Wade — the father of Preseason All-American cornerback Shaun Wade — organized a protest among Big Ten parents. Not even as all the details from the Big Ten’s behind-closed-doors-decision come into the light.

Ohio State will forever sit at No. 2 without having a chance to prove it’s No. 1. Given the Buckeyes’ history in the AP Preseason Poll — this marks the eighth consecutive season in which they were ranked No. 6 or higher — it’s going to sting.

Ohio State Preseason/Final AP Top 25 ranking

YEAR PRE FINAL 2020 2 ? 2019 5 3 2018 5 3 2017 2 5 2016 6 6 2015 1 4 2014 5 1 2013 2 12 2012 18 3

This will cut different than past seasons.

This isn’t 2005, when Ohio State opened at No. 6 and nearly upset eventual national champion Texas, which needed a last-minute TD pass from Vince Young to Limas Sweed to escape The Shoe with a 25-22 victory.

This isn’t 2012, when the Buckeyes opened at No. 18 in Urban Meyer’s first season and finished 12-0. Ohio State wasn’t permitted to participate in the Big Ten championship or Bowl Championship Series because of a one-year postseason ban.

This isn’t 2015, when a late-season loss to Michigan State derailed Ohio State’s bid at back-to-back College Football Playoff championships.

This isn’t even last season, when Clemson benefited from some questionable calls that led to Ohio State’s latest Playoff loss.

Bring up any of those seasons in Central Ohio, and the pain comes and goes. At least it was settled on the field.

Now, Ohio State must sit and watch an entire season play out — if it plays out — knowing that on paper it was favored to represent the Big Ten to make the CFP championship game by both major polls. Even the two teams that make that game — yeah, we know it’s probably Clemson and Alabama — will never truly know whether they could beat Ohio State.

That will be the lasting effect of Ohio State’s spot in both polls if this plays out. In other words, the Buckeyes will drop without losing a game, without playing a game, without a shot to prove that it was, in fact, the best damned team in the land.

It took a once-in-a-century-pandemic to unravel all that.

And, if the games are played, it will be felt in Columbus for a lifetime.