NRL news | Tevita Pangai Jr details broken third-party agreements, missing money to NRL

Brisbane star Tevita Pangai Jr has detailed for the NRL Integrity Unit broken promises on third-party agreements while playing at the Broncos.

Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler gave the update on Tuesday, after revealing in his Sun Herald column that an “infuriated” Pangai Jr was ready to spill the beans over missing payments.

Pangai Jr’s account to the NRL was given despite Weidler reporting that: “He is being pressured from some in the game to keep quiet and move on.”

Tevita Pangai Jr. (Getty)

Weidler reported that Pangai Jr was owed “a significant six-figure amount” in third-party agreements. Such payments must remain separate from NRL club contracts and must be registered with the NRL.

Weidler noted that the Warriors were stunned last year when Pangai Jr, represented by agent Isaac Moses, rejected an $800,000 per season contract offer to sign with Brisbane for $650,000.

It has been reported that the NRL was unaware of the third-party agreements for Pangai Jr and that certain figures in the game could face major blowback once the Integrity Unit investigation is completed.

The Broncos are attempting to sack Pangai Jr, after a string of offences culminating in his biosecurity breach at a bikie-owned barber shop.