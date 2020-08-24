NRL news, Broncos’ stakeholder Phil Murphy unloads on ‘cancer’ Anthony Seibold

The man with the largest private stake in the Broncos, property tycoon Phil Murphy, has labelled coach Anthony Seibold a “cancer” that “has not been cut out”.

Seibold’s position at Red Hill reached a new level of scrutiny on Monday after the club reportedly offered the embattled coach a million-dollar payout to leave the club effective immediately.

Seibold reportedly had high-level talks with Broncos chairman Karl Morris on Friday where the possibility of the coach walking away before the end of the season was floated.

On Monday night, Murphy, who owns 22 per cent of the club, didn’t mince his words when he offered up his thoughts on the scenario.

“It’s like having a cancer and it has not been cut out,” He told Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler.

“If you don’t treat the cancer you die and I don’t want to see the Broncos die.”

It’s not the first time the property tycoon has boldly voiced his concern for the esteemed franchise.

Speaking in June, Murphy pulled no punches when he emphatically declared the Broncos had “no leadership or direction” in what has become the worst season in the club’s history.

“The whole team and those around it are impotent at the moment. There’s no leadership and direction. It’s like they’re all on valium,” Murphy said at the time.

“To be totally frank, I don’t have any words. There are no words to describe what has gone on there.

“I bought into the club because I love what the Broncos did represent. I think it’s a mental issue at the moment. They are all like a deer in the headlights. If the leaders aren’t putting their heart and soul into it, nobody can expect the babies of the team to do the same. They are lost.”

The Broncos have won just three of 15 games this season, slumping to second last on the NRL ladder.