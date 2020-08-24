NRL news | Brisbane Broncos new coach, Paul Green CV trumps Kevin Walters, Peter Sterling says

Cowboys premiership-winner Paul Green is a surer bet for Brisbane as their new coach than Queensland Origin boss and club hero Kevin Walters, Peter Sterling says.

And the Broncos’ vocal network of former players should quieten down while the decision is made after loudly barracking for Walters during the doomed reign of Anthony Seibold, Sterling added.

Seibold reportedly won’t coach the club again after a disastrous season derailed his five-season contract in just the second year.

Walters and Green appear the front-runners to replace him. Walters has never been an NRL head coach, while Green led North Queensland to their maiden NRL premiership in 2015 before being sacked this year.

Paul Green celebrates with Johnathan Thurston after winning the 2015 NRL grand final. (Getty)

“It needs to be a consideration, doesn’t it?” Sterling told Wide World of Sports on Sterlo’s Wrap of Green’s premiership-winning status.

“They’ve both had success as coaches but Kevin’s is with State of Origin, which is three games a year and it’s a completely different preparation and completely different requirements than coaching a club week-in, week-out, and all of the extras that do come with that.

“With Paul Green coming in, you do know that you’re signing a premiership-winning coach, so that’s got to be an attraction in itself. He is also a former Broncos player.

“But Kevin Walters, he’s been looking for a gig for a long, long time. There will be a push from the old boys.”

Which should not be the case, Sterling said. Green is also a former Bronco, albeit briefly and with a Brisbane career that pales alongside Walters’ five premierships for the club.

“I’d like to see the old boys just be a little bit quieter,” Sterling said.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion and especially when you are a player who played at a club, I think that you’ve got – understandably – a right to comment on the future. But I think there’s a time to sit back and leave decisions to be made without your input.

“They need to throw their support behind the club whoever gets the job. It might be someone else.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters. (AAP)

“By bringing Paul Green in, you are bringing somebody in who knows how to win a premiership. That is clear on the table, that’s on his CV.

“You’re taking a little bit more of a punt with a Kevin Walters, who I think everybody sees can coach; but it is very, very different, three games a year than 20 or 24 rounds or 26 rounds and all the extra stuff that comes with it.”

Walters was beaten to the Broncos job by Seibold in 2018 and has long coveted the role. He has missed out on NRL head coaching jobs repeatedly, despite his long career as an assistant coach, his reign as Maroons boss and a superb playing career.

Green was immediately linked to the Broncos job after parting ways with the Cowboys; the consensus being that he remained an excellent coach who just needed a fresh start.