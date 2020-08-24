NRL news | Anthony Seibold won’t coach Brisbane Broncos again, reports say

Anthony Seibold won’t coach the Brisbane Broncos again, according to multiple reports.

Seibold returned to Brisbane’s Red Hill base on Tuesday morning, having been away due to family issues, then left about two hours later after completing a gym session.

A severance package could be agreed within 24 hours, The Courier Mail reported.

Seibold is not expected to re-enter Brisbane’s biosecurity bubble, nor attend the club’s premises again until his exit is ready to be finalised; likely on Wednesday. He will not coach the Broncos on Friday against the Roosters.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold. (Getty)

Assistant coach Peter Gentle will act as caretaker for the remaining five games of the season, with Brisbane at risk of ‘winning’ their first wooden spoon.

Seibold’s management and Broncos officials have been negotiating a payout. It could be a significant sum, given that the coach has more than three years left on his contract with a salary above $700,000-a-season.

Cowboys premiership winner Paul Green and Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters are leading contenders to replace Seibold. Green appears the pragmatic pick, while Walters is heavily-favoured by Brisbane’s former players, as a five-time premiership winner at the club.

Seibold was signed by the Broncos after a brilliant rookie season with South Sydney in 2018. Yet he bombed out of last season’s finals with a club record 58-0 loss to Parramatta and this year has been the worst in Broncos history, with the team currently 15th; above only a poor Bulldogs side.