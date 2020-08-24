NRL news, Anthony Griffin ‘early favourite’ for Dragons head coach

Former Panthers coach Anthony Griffin is reportedly the “early frontrunner” to claim the top job at St George Illawarra in the wake of Paul McGregor’s sacking.

Griffin’s name has emerged as a surprise frontrunner to lead the Red V despite the likes of former Cowboys coach Paul Green and Souths supercoach Wayne Bennett being bandied about WIN Stadium.

Sydney Morning Herald senior sports reporter Michael Chammas reports the Dragons board met last week to draft a set of criteria over who they see as an ideal candidate to lead the club, and Griffin’s name came out atop their list.

“The mail out of the Dragons is that Anthony Griffin is the early favourite,” Chammas told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“Last week the Dragons board met and came up with a three-tiered criteria for the coach they want as Paul McGregor’s successor. They want someone who is defensive minded, they want someone who comes from a culture of success and they want someone who is a disciplinarian.

“There’s a shortlist that’s been compiled and I understand that’s been given to the board, and my understanding is Anthony Griffin is at the top of that list as the early frontrunner for that job vacated by Paul McGregor.”

Chammas also added that Green was likely “not on the list” despite his success in North Queensland.

Griffin was famously axed by the Panthers in 2018 just four weeks out from the finals in a reported “mutual agreement” with the club.

There was a belief at the time the Panthers had grown disillusioned with Griffin’s “old school” coaching style which had reportedly reached loggerheads with then General Manager Phil Gould.

Griffin vehemently denied those claims at the time of his sacking, putting it down to a “difference in coaching philosophies”, and also refuted suggestions he had lost the dressing room.

Having also since moved on from the Panthers, Gould applauded the Dragons for looking outside their own club and setting their sights on a tenured coach.

“One of the comments he [Dragons interim coach Dean Young] made to me was that ‘this is all we’ve known’,” Gould said.

“The only big difference was when Wayne [Bennett] came, who was successful and went, but other than that it’s all been our own people and it’s all we’ve ever known about the club.”

Last week, Gould also urged the Dragons to stop relying on “inexperienced first-timers” within the club consider a legitimate play for an experienced coach.