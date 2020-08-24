No new cases of COVID-19 identified in Queensland overnight

Queensland has “breathed a sigh of relief” after no new cases of coronavirus were identified overnight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was “tremendous news” following the growing number of cases connected with the detention centre cluster over the weekend.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the cluster is showing early signs of being linked to the young women who allegedly flouted quarantine restrictions and headed back into the state from Victoria.

People are seen lining up to be tested for Covid-19 at a testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August , 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Getty)

“It looks like this cluster has the same viral strain as one of the young women who went down to Melbourne,” Dr Young said.

Early genomic sequencing has been carried out and further confirmation of the link could occur in 48 hours, she said.

“I need more information … but at this estimate, it does look like they could be linked.”

Dr Young said no-one is so far at risk in the youth detention centre.

“We’re not keeping anyone in there who shouldn’t be in there,” she said.

“(But) this is a detention centre.”

Nurses are seen doing COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru fever clinic in Ipswich on August , 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Getty)

Queensland’s borders continue to be busy, with many still trying to enter the state illegally.

Police said 68 flights landed in Queensland yesterday, with 14 passengers refused entry.

On road borders, police stopped 3109 vehicles and turned around 107 people.

In the past hours, 554 people were placed into quarantine.

The state’s total number of cases remains at 1106 and there are 18 active cases.

Residents of south east Queensland are being urged to wear masks whenever they go to crowded places.

Yesterday there was one new case, which was linked to the Brisbane youth detention centre cluster.

Fight fans warned not to attend event

Fight fans planning to attend the Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu boxing match in Townsville have been warned about coronavirus risks.

Queensland Health teams will be checking people coming off the flights into Townsville to check they have no symptoms, Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This is because we have a large number of people from Indigenous communities that are coming to the fight.

A nurse is seen working at a Covid-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August , 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Getty)

“It is very important that no-one goes to the Jeff Horn fight if you have any symptoms.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk refused to divulge any details about discussions that could see Queensland hosting the AFL Grand Final.

Ms Palaszczuk said the state was capable of holding a “world class” sporting event.

The AFL was in active discussions with the premier’s office and AFL teams Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions, she said.

“These are very, very early days,” she cautioned.

Queenslanders reassured state has ‘plenty’ of PPE

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has declared Queensland is now covered for PPE but admitted it had been caught short at the start of the pandemic.

“Queensland is manufacturing its own PPE,” she said.

“There is plenty of PPE out there.