No happily ever after for the world’s wedding dress capital

Wedding market sales in China surged from 923 billion yuan to 1.64 trillion yuan from 2014 to 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan, and the annual compound growth rate reached 15.5 percent. By 2023, the industry is expected to be worth 3 trillion yuan.

That speedy growth was interrupted by the discovery of the first coronavirus cases in Wuhan, about 740 kilometres west of Suzhou, in late 2019 and lockdown measures began to be imposed in China and other parts of the world from late January.

While China recently began allowing the resumption of some large wedding gatherings following a sharp fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases, companies in Suzhou told sales were far from reaching usual levels as many couples were downsizing their celebrations due to budget or lingering guest restrictions.

“We basically have no clients,” Zhu Yuan, the chairman of Romen’s Wedding Dress, speaking from her showroom where dozens of embellished ivory dresses were crammed against each other on clothing racks.

“Out of a hundred only 10-20 per cent survived,” said of her client businesses, including bridal studios and exporters.

Suzhou Jusere Wedding & Evening Dress Co Ltd, one of Suzhou’s largest gown manufacturers, tried to mitigate the downturn by ramping up direct sales to brides and traveling to their customers.

But the escalation of the virus to a global pandemic saw foreign orders, which used to account for a tenth of the company’s sales, all but disappear.