NFL reports zero positive coronavirus tests among players

One day after the NFL and NFL Players Association were inundated with what were later confirmed to be “false positive” coronavirus tests, the league reported that zero players returned positive results in the latest round of testing.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 23,260 tests administered to players from Aug. 12-20 returned zero positive results. Additionally, only six of 35,137 COVID-19 tests administered to personnel were confirmed positive.

As ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote earlier in the day, the NFL cleared 77 individuals who reportedly recently tested positive for the virus. All original 77 samples were retested and came back negative. The BioReference lab in New Jersey responsible for handling the samples blamed “isolated contamination during test preparation” for the irregularities.

Unlike the National Women’s Soccer League, Major League Soccer, the NHL, NBA and WNBA, the NFL is following in MLB’s footsteps and allowing players and other personnel to live outside of isolated hubs and in their homes for its return-to-play format. Clubs such as the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys created optional makeshift “bubble” sites for training camp.

The NFL hasn’t yet ruled out bubbles for the playoffs and Super Bowl.

The Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets are among baseball clubs that have had multiple games postponed this summer due to positive coronavirus tests within traveling parties.