NFL calls ‘false positive’ coronavirus tests an ‘incredibly rare event’

NFL preseason preparations nearly came to a halt over the weekend when 77 collected coronavirus tests across 11 teams returned positive results. Those samples were later confirmed as “false positives,” something NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills referred to as an “incredibly rare event” during a Monday conference call with reporters.

Earlier in the day, the NFL reported that 23,260 tests administered to players from Aug. 12-20 returned no positive results once the 77 samples in question were retested and confirmed to be negative for the virus.

As ESPN’s Kevin Seifert explained, Dr. Sills isn’t prematurely spiking the football even though no club has reported a significant outbreak since players returned to team facilities.

“It’s far too early to celebrate that, but I do think we should acknowledge that our clubs have done a terrific job — players, coaches and staff — in following our protocols,” Sills said. “Our protocols are working. I think we’ve shown that they’ve had the results that we want, and the events of this weekend shouldn’t change that view.”

Sports organizations from around the world such as the UFC, English Premier League, Major League Soccer, NBA, NHL and NFL have reported alleged false positive COVID-19 test results or testing irregularities during the pandemic that resulted in retesting and caused organizations and athletes to question the accuracy of tests. Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions were left frustrated earlier this month when he recorded a false positive.

“To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive,” the Lions explained in an official statement.

The BioReference lab in New Jersey tasked with handling NFL samples said that “isolated contamination during test preparation” caused the recent false positives. According to Seifert, the lab identified the problem and has taken steps to avoid future irregularities.