Nexus REIT to Acquire a Single-tenant Calgary Industrial Property

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSXV: NXR.UN) is pleased to announce that it has waived conditions to acquire a single-tenant industrial property located in Rocky View County Alberta, within the Calgary Metropolitan Region. The property has a gross leasable area of 95,180 square feet on 10 acres of land and is fully occupied by a company that specializes in commercial building products.

The property, which was appraised at $15,100,000, will be acquired for a purchase price of $13,750,000 at a 6.75% capitalization rate. In partial satisfaction of the purchase price, 2,750,000 Class B LP Units of a subsidiary limited partnership of the REIT will be issued to the vendor at $2.00 per unit, increasing the REIT’s market capitalization without the need to raise equity in the public markets. This is a substantial premium to the $1.53 market price of the REIT’s units on the date the purchase and sale agreement was signed. The acquisition is expected to close in early October 2020.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

As announced on August 13, 2020, the REIT amended its Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to increase the number of units available for issuance under the DRIP from 1,975,000 to 4,975,000. On August 14, 2020, 132,516 units were issued under the DRIP, with approximately 1.5% of those units issued to insiders of the REIT who participate in the DRIP. A total of 2,741,737 units have been issued under the DRIP since its inception in February 2014.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 72 properties comprising approximately 4.0 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 108,705,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 23,460,000 REIT units.

