New York attorney general probing whether Trump inflated his assets By

NEW YORK () – New York state’s attorney general is investigating whether the Trump Organization and Donald Trump improperly inflated the value of the U.S. president’s assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, according to a court filing.

The disclosure was made in a filing with a New York state court in Manhattan, where the office of Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to compel the Trump Organization and several other defendants to comply with subpoenas it issued.

The attorney general’s office said the subpoenas were issued as part of its “ongoing confidential civil investigation into potential fraud or illegality.”

Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, is among the parties from whom the attorney general is seeking documents and testimony, according to a court filing.

