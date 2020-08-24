New Patient Sarah Hopes the Botched Doctors Can Do Her 5th and Final Boob Job

Will the fifth time be the charm?

In this clip from Monday, Aug. 24’s all-new Botched, new patient Sarah presents her complicated history with plastic surgery to doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif. According to Sarah, she first underwent surgery to increase her breast size to a double D.

“Double D?” Dr. Dubrow remarks. “We’re going for it, huh?”

Unfortunately for Sarah, she quickly faced complications with her news breasts.

“I would say just less than two months later, my right breast swelled up,” the new patient recalls. “Like, double the size.”

After Dr. Dubrow asks if Sarah suffered from fevers and chills post-surgery, she confirms that she “felt real sick” at the time. But that wasn’t the only side effect!

She continues, “Then it looked like somebody had taken my right breast and squeezed it.”

Per Sarah, once she noticed an indentation at the bottom of her breast, she became “freaked out.”