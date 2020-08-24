Nets enter offseason full of key internal decisions

The first order of business is deciding whether to remove the interim title from Vaughn or bring in a new head coach. There is no shortage of interest in this roster with Ty Lue, Jason Kidd (again), Ime Udoka and Jeff Van Gundy emerging as candidates, according to The Athletic. Vaughn got his guys to play hard and exceed expectations in the seeding games with a 5-3 record, but having three postseason losses by 24 or more points en route to a sweep may have sealed his fate. Once it is determined who will call the shots, that person can collaborate with GM Sean Marks on some key personnel decisions coming up.

The most urgent issue is re-signing sharpshooting wing Joe Harris. The unrestricted free agent entered the bubble as one of the players with the most at stake and responded by shooting a blistering 54.1% from deep and 62% overall to average 20 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He did have to leave the bubble due to a family emergency, but the strong play continued in his two playoff games with 16.5 points and 10 rebounds per game while making seven of 12 threes. Having a shooter who plays solid defense and doesn’t need the ball in his hands is the perfect compliment to Durant and Irving, so using his Bird rights to make a competitive offer should be a priority.

The other key contract to address is that of center Jarret Allen, who is going into the last year of his rookie deal and therefore eligible for an extension. The 22-year-old started the vast majority of games, but Vaughn promoted DeAndre Jordan when he took over the coaching gig in order to appease his veterans. According to NBA.com, Brooklyn was +0.9 per 100 possessions while Allen was on the floor compared to -1.8 with Jordan. Although the 32-year-old Jordan was part of the star free agent package last summer, it shouldn’t be a question that Allen is a core piece of the franchise’s future. The Nets could kick the can down the road and just wait to address his contract through restricted free agency in 2021, but that risks an offer sheet from opposing teams in addition to potential tension for a young player seeing the rest of his teammates get big contracts.