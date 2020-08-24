NBA Star Seth Curry Calls Paul George ‘B***h A**’ on the Court

Instagram

Seth mocking the L.A. Clippers player on the court is certainly interesting considering that he’s now married to Callie Rivers, who used to be engaged to Paul.

– Seth Curry doesn’t have the best relationship with Paul George and he let the world know about that when his team Dallas Maverick played against L.A. Clippers over the weekend. At one point during the game, the brother of Stephen Curry (II) could be seen calling his fellow NBA player a “b***h a**.”

It all happened after Seth scored a goal for his team. He could be seen walking away from the basket while pointing towards Paul’s direction and calling him, “B***h a**.” The moment quickly went viral as footage of what happened had been retweeted by more than 24,000 people and garnered over 100,000 likes.

Seth mocking Paul on the court was certainly interesting considering that he is now married to Doc Rivers‘ daughter Callie, who used to be engaged to Paul. Many jokingly suspected that Seth was taking revenge in his wife’s stead given that Paul previously cheated on Callie and impregnated a then-stripper who he reportedly offered a $1 million to get an abortion.

Seth and Callie tied the knot in September 2019 at a beautiful ceremony in Malibu, California. His brother, Stephen, served as his best man during the ceremony. Seth and Callie share a daughter together. While the two opt to keep their relationship private, her brother and father have previously gushed over Seth in an interview. For instance, Austin Rivers said, “NBA players travel a lot. There is a reputation. You don’t want your sister to get hurt. But when I heard it was Seth, I was relieved because he is one of the guys that act the right way.”

Meanwhile, Doc said, “He’s such a gentleman. As a father, that is all you want. He just called me and asked like normal people. …They [the Currys] are just terrific kids, and that is a credit to Sonya and Dell.”