Natick woman still hospitalized following hit-and-run crash last week

One of the pedestrians struck while on the sidewalk in a hit-and-run crash last Tuesday night in Natick is still in the hospital.

Meanwhile, a suspect has yet to be publicly identified in the crash that mowed down both Kimberly Gunner, 51, and her husband Andrew Colbert, 39. The two were identified in a GoFundMe online campaign set up by family, and The Boston Globe. So far it has raised over $100,000 of a current $200,000 goal.

The crash happened around 6: p.m. on Washington Avenue near the Summer Street intersection. A pickup truck went over the curb and struck the couple, then allegedly fled the scene.

Both Gunner and Colbert were rushed to trauma centers. Colbert has since been released.

“[Doctors] say she’s not out of the woods and is still fighting for her life,” Tony Catlin, Gunner’s cousin, told the Globe.

Natick police have a person of interest, and authorities found a vehicle that may have been involved, the Globe reported.

Colbert’s ribs and collarbones were broken, according to the Globe. Gunner, meanwhile, had broken limbs. A nurse, Karen Miscia, who lived nearby the scene, said a piece of the fence had gone through Gunner’s chest.

“One of their favorite things to do is to go out walking together,” Wendy Catlin, Gunner’s cousin, told the newspaper.