Multiple teams to pursue Fred VanVleet in free agency?

Although Fred VanVleet still is competing in the NBA playoffs with the Toronto Raptors, multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in signing the guard.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns “are expected to emerge as suitors for VanVleet outside Toronto.”

VanVleet currently is in the final year of his two-year, $18 million deal with the Raptors. He has been with the club since the 2016-17 campaign.

The 26-year-old has been one of Toronto’s best players this season, averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game during the regular season — all career bests. He has emerged as one of the leaders of the Raptors following Kawhi Leonard’s departure during the offseason.

Toronto will be facing some tough competition this offseason for the undrafted guard’s services, and they’ll likely try to do everything possible to lock him up.