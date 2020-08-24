Mets to resume season Tuesday, play three doubleheaders in one week

Barring an unexpected setback, the New York Mets will return to action on Tuesday and be quite busy over the next week.

ESPN and other outlets confirmed that the Mets will play a doubleheader at home versus the Miami Marlins on Tuesday to resume a season that has been on hold after New York discovered at least two positive coronavirus cases within the team.

The positive tests resulted in MLB postponing last Thursday’s game between the Amazins and Miami and a scheduled weekend Subway Series with the Yankees.

The Mets began last week with three consecutive wins over the Marlins.

Following four games against Miami, the Mets will play a doubleheader versus the New York Yankees on Friday, a single contest against the Bronx Bombers on Saturday and a second doubleheader with the Yankees on Sunday. A last makeup game between the two Big Apple clubs was added to the calendar for Sept. 3 at Citi Field.

In total, the Mets are set to complete games across six days in an attempt to remain on course to finish 60 regular-season fixtures by the end of Sept. 27.