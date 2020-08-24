Meet the Robinhood upstarts who ambushed the financial establishment

Article content continued

The surging value of the company has confirmed the co-chief executives’ super-rich status, with each reported to hold stakes in the company worth more than US$1 billion.

There is a little bit of an oxymoron by calling it Robinhood … The company is worth $11.2 billion — it’s not a charity, that’s for sure Wall Street executive

The pair have said they took inspiration from the Occupy Wall Street protests, which they attended while working in New York in 2012. Robinhood often states its aim is to “democratize finance” by reducing the cost of accessing the markets.

“We didn’t build Robinhood to make the rich people richer,” Bhatt told the FT in 2016. “The mission is to help the everyman, the rest of us.”

Robinhood makes most of its money by selling users’ orders to market makers including Citadel Securities, a Wall Street titan majority-owned by billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin. Citadel makes money on the difference between the price to buy and sell the stocks and options, known as the spread.

“They’re sleeping with the enemy in some respects,” said one Wall Street executive who has often dealt with the pair. “There is a little bit of an oxymoron by calling it Robinhood … The company is worth $11.2 billion — it’s not a charity, that’s for sure.”

Jan Hammer, a partner at Index Ventures who led the group’s first funding rounds and is a Robinhood board member, was attracted by the pair’s idea to target young financial novices.

They wanted to reach a “new group of people who haven’t engaged much with financial products or were disheartened with the world of finance post the financial crisis,” Hammer said.