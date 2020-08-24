Maisie Williams Ditches Arya Stark for Good in The New Mutants Trailer

Maisie Williams is trading assassin life for a mutant one.

After nearly a decade as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, the 23-year-old England native is about to star in her first role since the the HBO series’ final episode: Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane in Josh Boone‘s upcoming The New Mutants.

In a new featurette trailer exclusively debuted by E! News, the two-time Emmy nominee took fans through her character’s story as one of five young mutants—based on Marvel Comics’ team of mutants—being held in a facility while discovering their powers.

“Rahne feels very guilty about the fact that she has mutant powers,” Williams said of Sinclair. “She probably feels more confident when she is switched into her wolf self.”

The actress also touched on her character’s relationship with Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (played by Blu Hunt) and the impact it has on Sinclair’s own strength. “The main journey that Rahne goes through is that of standing up for herself,” Williams said. “I just think that a lot of young women will really identify with her. She does that really by meeting Danny and Danny brings out the best in her.”

As Williams noted, “Through their relationship, she gains more confidence…By the end, she starts to come to terms with her power and use it as a tool.”

In a March interview with EW, Boone, the director, referred to their “beautiful love story” as “the spine and focus of some of the character-driven stuff in the film.”