Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner ‘used to break into hotel rooms on the Algarve’

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner used to break into hotel rooms and holiday apartments on the Algarve, his best friend confirmed last night.

Brueckner’s pal – identified as Manfred S – has spoken for the first about his relationship with the man suspected of abducting Maddie.

Manfred revealed how he and paedophile Brueckner – who lived 15 minutes from where Maddie was snatched in Praia da Luz in 2007 – carried out a string of raids in Portugal.







But they fell out after 43-year-old Brueckner was jailed for diesel theft and he decided to burgle his pal’s home.

He stole a video camera but later watched horrific footage in which an American pensioner was raped in Praia da Luz.

Manfred told German TV: “The other video showed a young girl tied up in a house.”