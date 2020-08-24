Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Are ”Terrified” of Looming Prison Time

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s fates have been decided.

After a federal judge sentenced the actress and her husband to two and five months behind bars, respectively, for their role in the college admissions scandal, a source tells E! News the couple and their daughters are distraught over what the future holds.

“They are terrified about going to jail,” the insider reveals, noting that the couple’s fear stems from the ongoing spread of COVID-19 within prison systems.

It’s not yet known where Lori and Mossimo will complete their time behind bars, with a second source noting, “Nothing has been decided about where they are serving. That’s up to the government to determine.”

Despite such uncertainties, E! News is told the Full House star and fashion designer have requested to serve their sentences at different times. Citing concerns over Bella Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Giannulli, 20, the first source says, “They don’t want to have any overlap and leave the girls on their own.”