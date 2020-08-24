Lionel Richie Helps Daughter Sofia Celebrate Birthday in Mexico

Instagram

Sofia Richie is feeling a lot of love for her 22nd birthday. Ringing in her milestone early, the model jetted off to Cabo San Lucas alongside several of her best friends that included Stassie Baby, Victoria Villarroel and photographer Amber Asaly. Her family joined in the fun as well as her mother and brother were spotted boarding the plane.

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie was not seen together with the group, though E! News reported that the “American Idol” judge helped coordinate the birthday trip. “Lionel helped coordinate the plane and trip for Sofia, and her friends surprised her with customized ’22’ goodies for the house and flight,” a source said to the publication. “They all took celebratory shots on the way to Cabo and were dancing and having a blast on the flight. Sofia’s friends wanted to make it really special for her and she was so excited to get away to celebrate.”

The source went on explaining that the group stayed at a “private villa on the beach,” where they planned to celebrate her birthday by “laying by the pool and beach with cocktails.” The so-called insider added, “Sofia expressed she wanted a chill birthday but wanted to be somewhere other than L.A. She just wants to drink, dance and party at the house, and is excited she’s with her closest friends.”

Sofia turned 22 on Monday, August 24. Marking her milestone, the blonde beauty uploaded on Instagram a series of photos of herself slipping into a pink and white butterfly-patterned bikini as she paired the outfit with a pink bucket hat, black sunglasses as well as a sarong wrap that covered the lower part of her body. “Fif turns 22,” Sofia wrote alongside the snaps.

Many of her friends and family have since wished her a happy birthday. Jasmine Sanders, for instance, commented, “happy birthday babes! live it up !!” Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna similarly said, “Happy Birthday Beauty!!!!!”