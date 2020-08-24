Lil Mosey Faces Felony Gun Charge After Concealed Weapons Arrest

Instagram

The 18-year-old “Stuck in a Dream” rapper, real name Lathan Echols, was taken into custody a week ago, August 16, according to TMZ, after police officials pulled him over for driving without plates and discovered three loaded semi-automatic pistols in his 2016 Cadillac Escalade.

One was in the possession of a juvenile in the vehicle.

Echols, his bodyguard and the juvenile were arrested and booked on felony concealed weapons charges.

The rap star posted $35,000 (£26,700) bail. He is expected to appear in court next month.