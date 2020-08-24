Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr agrees to resign: report By

© . Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. pauses during the school’s commencement ceremonies in Lynchburg, Virginia
WASHINGTON () – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to step down as head of the school, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing a school official.
Falwell was placed on paid leave in early August after he put a picture of himself and a woman, with their pants unzipped, on social media.
