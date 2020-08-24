Len Goodman Urges Others to Wear Sun Protection After Having Skin Cancer Removed

WENN/Scott Garfitt/PinPep

British cancer charity Melanoma has shared a photo of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ head judge with a bandage on his head to warn others of the serious risks of the disease.

–

Len Goodman, head judge on U.S. ballroom dancing TV contest “Dancing with the Stars“, is encouraging fans to wear sun protection after developing skin cancer on his forehead.

The 76-year-old TV personality’s recent surgery was revealed by British cancer charity Melanoma Fund bosses, who shared a snap of him with a bandage on his head via Facebook.

Stating the star wanted to warn others of the serious risks of the disease, they wrote, “Len Goodman has asked us to keep ‘spreading the word’ re. sun protection for golf.”

“The ex-BBC ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove – a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed.

“He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!” they added, alongside the image of Len pointing at his bandage.

<br />

Sources told Britain’s The Sun newspaper Len is “recovering well” following the procedure, sharing, “It was obviously a shock but he didn’t waste any time in getting it treated.”

“He is now urging fans to wear sun lotion, especially as the weather has been so hot, and to check any moles they’re worried about with a doctor.”

The publication reported that Len, who was also head judge on the U.K.’s “Strictly Come Dancing” from its inception in 2004 until 2016, did not need any other treatment following his recent operation.