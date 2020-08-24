Lakers to wear ‘Black Mamba’ city edition jerseys for Game 4 vs. Trail Blazers

The black alternate jersey features shadowbox numbers, a snakeskin-like print and includes 16 stars on the side panels to represent each of the Lakers’ 16 NBA titles. The shorts feature “LA 24” on the belt buckle area and Bryant’s No.’s 8 and 24.

The Lakers also will honor Bryant’s daughter Gianna by wearing a heart-shaped patch with the No. 2 inside of it.

Los Angeles decided to go the extra mile with its city edition jerseys, which are dubbed the “Lore Series,” by allowing franchise legends to design them. Bryant was the first to customize a “Lore Series” jersey.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Magic Johnson designed the city edition jersey, and this season Shaquille O’Neal put his touches on the apparel.