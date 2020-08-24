Lakers to wear ‘Black Mamba’ city edition jerseys for Game 4 vs. Trail Blazers

It’s very fitting that the Los Angeles Lakers are playing on Aug. 24 (8/24), which is known as Mamba Day in honor of Kobe Bryant.
To honor Bryant, the Lakers will wear their “Black Mamba” city edition jerseys for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The jerseys were designed by Bryant himself and debuted during the 2017-18 season.
The black alternate jersey features shadowbox numbers, a snakeskin-like print and includes 16 stars on the side panels to represent each of the Lakers’ 16 NBA titles. The shorts feature “LA 24” on the belt buckle area and Bryant’s No.’s 8 and 24.
The Lakers also will honor Bryant’s daughter Gianna by wearing a heart-shaped patch with the No. 2 inside of it.
Los Angeles decided to go the extra mile with its city edition jerseys, which are dubbed the “Lore Series,” by allowing franchise legends to design them. Bryant was the first to customize a “Lore Series” jersey.
During the 2018-19 campaign, Magic Johnson designed the city edition jersey, and this season Shaquille O’Neal put his touches on the apparel.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90