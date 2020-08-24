Kristaps Porzingis questionable for Game 5 versus Clippers

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters on Monday afternoon that Kristaps Porzingis could be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s Game 5 showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Porzingis, dealing with soreness in his right knee that made him a spectator for Game 4 on Sunday afternoon, is listed as questionable.

“Look, a lot of this is going to be hour to hour, minute to minute type stuff, probably into the later stages of tomorrow,” Carlisle explained, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “The game is at [9 p.m. ET] tomorrow night, so it may be late in the day, late in the evening before we know for sure.”

Carlisle continued:

“I will say that there’s nothing on the MRI that has ruled him out a day before the game, and that’s good news. I think we can take some stock in that, and we will just have to see where we are tomorrow.”

A similar knee issue kept the 25-year-old big man sidelined for 10 games during the middle of the campaign.

On Sunday, 21-year-old superstar Luka Doncic leveled the series at 2-2 with a walk-off three-pointer at the buzzer: