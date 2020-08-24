Kirk Franklin Sweeps 2020 Stellar Gospel Music Awards With 6 Wins

Instagram

Singer Kirk Franklin was the big winner at the 2020 Stellar Gospel Music Awards after taking home six prizes.

The musician also served as co-host of the virtual Sunday night (August 23) ceremony, and emerged from the two-hour broadcast with six new trophies, thanks to the success of “Long Live Love”, which was named Album and Contemporary Album of the Year.

It also earned Franklin accolades for Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year, and Producer of the Year, while “Love Theory” was declared Music Video of the Year.

Other top honourees included Tasha Cobbs Leonard, who scored Best Artist and Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year for her “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” album, and Donald Lawrence, a four-time winner, whose “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus)” was crowned Song of the Year.

The digital celebration also featured a special tribute to late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis, who was saluted by CeCe Winans with a cover of “Bridge over Troubled Water”, and paid homage to first responders in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

The complete list of 2020 Stellar Gospel Music Award winners:

Artist of the year and contemporary female vocalist of the year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard , “Heart. Passion. Pursuit” (Live at Passion City Church) (Motown Gospel)

, “Heart. Passion. Pursuit” (Live at Passion City Church) (Motown Gospel) Album of the year, contemporary album of the year, male vocalist of the year and contemporary male vocalist of the year: Kirk Franklin , “Long Live Love” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration)

, “Long Live Love” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration) Traditional album of the year, traditional male vocalist of the year and traditional choir of the year: John P. Kee , “I Made It Out” (Entertainment One)

, “I Made It Out” (Entertainment One) Albertina Walker female vocalist of the year and traditional female vocalist of the year: Le’Andria Johnson , “Goshen” (RCA Inspiration)

, “Goshen” (RCA Inspiration) Duo/chorus group of the year and contemporary duo/chorus group of the year: The Walls Group , “Friend in Me” (Wall2Wall Entertainment/My Block Records)

, “Friend in Me” (Wall2Wall Entertainment/My Block Records) New artist of the year and rap hip hop gospel album of the year: Pastor Mike Jr. , “Live Free” (Black Smoke Worldwide)

, “Live Free” (Black Smoke Worldwide) Choir of the year and contemporary choir of the year: Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers, “Goshen” (RCA Inspiration)

presents the Tri-City Singers, “Goshen” (RCA Inspiration) Song of the year: “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)”, Donald Lawrence , William Stokes , Marshon Lewis , Robert Woolridge & Desmond Davis (RCA Inspiration)

, , , & Desmond Davis (RCA Inspiration) Producer of the year: Kirk Franklin , Ronald Hill & Phil Thornton, “Long Live Love” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration)

, Ronald Hill & Phil Thornton, “Long Live Love” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration) Traditional duo/chorus group of the year: Kurt Carr & the Kurt Carr Singers, “Bless Somebody Else” (Kurt Carr Gospel/RCA Inspiration)

& the Kurt Carr Singers, “Bless Somebody Else” (Kurt Carr Gospel/RCA Inspiration) Urban/inspirational single or performance of the year: Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers, “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” (RCA Inspiration)

presents the Tri-City Singers, “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” (RCA Inspiration) Music video of the year: Matt DeLisi , “Love Theory” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration)

, “Love Theory” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration) Instrumental album of the year: Ben Tankard , “Rise!” (BEN-Jamin’ Universal Music)

, “Rise!” (BEN-Jamin’ Universal Music) Special event album of the year: Various Artists, “ Greenleaf “: Season 3 (Music from the Original TV Series) (Lionsgate Entertainment)

“: Season 3 (Music from the Original TV Series) (Lionsgate Entertainment) Youth project of the year: Gospel Kids, “Gospel Kids Present…Christian Soldiers” (Tyscot Records)

Quartet of the year: Keith Wonderboy Johnson & Josh Myles , “Inspirational Project” (Timeless Music)

& , “Inspirational Project” (Timeless Music) Praise and worship album of the year: JJ Hairston , “Miracle Worker” (JamesTown Music/Entertainment One)

, “Miracle Worker” (JamesTown Music/Entertainment One) Recorded music packaging of the year: Derek Blanks , “Bless Somebody Else” (Kurt Carr Gospel, RCA Inspiration)

, “Bless Somebody Else” (Kurt Carr Gospel, RCA Inspiration) Major market of the year: WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

Large market of the year: WPZS Praise 100.9 FM, Charlotte

Medium market of the year: WXHL 89.1, Wilmington

Small market of the year: WJAY 98.3 FM & 1280 AM, Mullins

Internet station of the year: U Gospel, http://uGospel.com

Gospel announcer of the year: Meta Washington, Sirius XM, Satellite Radio