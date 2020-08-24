Kevin Hart Jokes About Being Outshone by Tom Hanks While Revealing He Contracted COVID-19

WENN

The ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ star reveals during his stand-up set at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Ohio that he tested positive for the virus around the same time as the ‘Sully’ actor.

Kevin Hart is another celebrity who has fallen victim to coronavirus. The actor/comedian was quietly battling the disease after he tested positive for the novel virus earlier this year. The “Ride Along” star revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis at the latest iteration Dave Chappelle‘s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Hart over the weekend.

Briefly touching on the subject during his stand-up set, the 41-year-old joked that he couldn’t speak on his illness at the time because he was outshone by Tom Hanks, who contracted the virus back in March. “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” he said at the show as quoted by Page Six.

Kevin didn’t go into details about his experience battling the disease. He has been keeping an active presence on social media while in quarantine. The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star is currently expecting a baby girl with his wife Eniko Parrish, who is due to give birth later this summer.

Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show is a series of outdoor shows held this summer. The comedian has spent $100,000 on coronavirus rapid testing for attendees to ensure their safety. Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Questlove and Tobe Nwigwe were among other performers at the show.

Tom Hanks, meanwhile, revealed in March that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting an Elvis Presley biopic in Queensland, Australia. They were admitted to the Gold Coast University Hospital for care and remained in quarantine Down Under after they were released from the hospital. The couple returned to Los Angeles on March 27 following their quarantine.

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife later donated their plasma for COVID-19 testing. In July, the “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” also scolded Americans who refuse to wear face masks as COVID-19 amid the pandemic. “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” he said during a virtual press conference for his new film “Greyhound“.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things, I just think shame on you,” the 64-year-old acting vet added. “Don’t be a p***y. Get on with it. Do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”