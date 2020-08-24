Kevin Connauton replaces Erik Johnson for Avalanche in Game 2 against Stars

Matilda Coleman
Kevin Connauton will replace injured Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson in Game 2 against the Dallas Stars on Monday night in his hometown of Edmonton.

Johnson, who was injured in Game 1’s 5-3 loss on Saturday, is out indefinitely along with goalie Philipp Grubauer, Avs coach Jared Bednar said Monday. Winger Matt Calvert remains day-to-day but also won’t play Monday night at Rogers Place.

Connauton, 30, played just four games with the Avs this season, and 38 for the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. The first-year Avs blueliner was Bednar’s choice to step in the lineup over Mark Barberio, Conor Timmins, Anton Lindholm and 2019 first-round draft pick Bo Byram.

“I really liked all those guys in training camp, including Bo Byram,” Bednar said after the team’s morning skate. “Connauton has played real well for us when he’s come in and I’ve really liked his training camp. The reason he gets the nod today: Big-body guy that can skate and he’s strong, and then his puck moving is one of the strengths of his game. The final thing, really, that I like, too, is his experience. He’s been here before. He understands where we’re at and this is a big game for us.”

