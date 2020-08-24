Kevin Bacon’s Morning Mango Viral Routine

Its been a riveting six months.
From starting off everyday in bed…
…moving to the kitchen…
…and ending up in my favorite chair.
Things have been just great!
But there was one thing that came into my life today that I never knew I needed.
It’s Kevin Bacon doing an accidental ASMR video showing us his “morning mango routine.”
He starts off the tutorial by opening the mango. It’s his favorite part.
He adds lime. “Re-fweshing,” he says. Like literally that’s how he says “refreshing.”
He adds kind of a lot of chili powder, too much he says!
He generously sea-salts it.
Then he takes a big ole’ juicy bite.
“That’s pretty good, I’m not gonna lie. I hope you have a good day,” his eyes bulge as he ends the video.
