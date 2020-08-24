Home Entertainment Kevin Bacon’s Morning Mango Viral Routine

Kevin Bacon’s Morning Mango Viral Routine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 6 minutes ago. Posted 10 minutes ago

Its been a riveting six months.

From starting off everyday in bed…

…moving to the kitchen…


Paulaconnelly / Getty Images

…and ending up in my favorite chair.

Things have been just great!


Casper1774studio / Getty Images

But there was one thing that came into my life today that I never knew I needed.

It’s Kevin Bacon doing an accidental ASMR video showing us his “morning mango routine.”

He starts off the tutorial by opening the mango. It’s his favorite part.

He adds lime. “Re-fweshing,” he says. Like literally that’s how he says “refreshing.”

He adds kind of a lot of chili powder, too much he says!

He generously sea-salts it.

Then he takes a big ole’ juicy bite.

“That’s pretty good, I’m not gonna lie. I hope you have a good day,” his eyes bulge as he ends the video.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©