Kenosha Police Shot Jacob Blake As He Walked To His Car

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a Black man from behind as he walked to his car on Sunday evening, triggering protests overnight. In an incident filmed and shared on social media, 29-year-old Jacob Blake is seen walking away from several police officers. When he opens the car door an officer grabs his shirt and then shoots him several times from behind. Blake is in serious condition at a hospital in Milwaukee, according to a statement tweeted by the Kenosha Police Department. Officers were on the scene responding to a “domestic incident,” the statement said. Blake’s family members have said on social media that he is out of surgery and is stable. In a tweet, a man who was identified as Blake’s cousin, said that Blake was in the ICU. “We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful,” his cousin said.

Jacob is out of surgery and In ICU. We will continue to pray as he fights. We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful.

Aug 2020



“No matter what the fuck they say doesn’t justify shooting my son in the back eight times,” his father, Jacob Blake III, said in an Instagram video. Blake’s aunt shared her reaction to the video on Facebook saying, “My nephew. I am shaking like a leaf but…I would be too for any human being I never saw anything like this in all my years as a criminal lawyer. Not…even…close. You…wouldn’t shoot a dog like this. My people are beneath contempt in police departments around the country.” News has reached out to his family for comment. In a statement on Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for an “immediate, full and transparent investigation” and for the police officers to be held accountable. “Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force.” Biden’s statement said. “These shots pierce the soul of our nation.”



Police in riot gear confront protesters outside the Kenosha Police Department.

People have been protesting in Kenosha since last night, and a citywide curfew was issued for 7 a.m. Kenosha police said there have been numerous calls made about armed robberies and shootings. According to Associated Press, police used tear gas on protesters who didn’t leave following the announcement of the curfew. Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, said Blake’s three sons were in the car at the of the shooting.

Confirmed: Jacob Blake's 3 SONS were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight. They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!! #JusticeForJacobBlake

Aug 2020



The Wisconsin Department of Justice released a statement saying its Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting and that the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave. In a series of tweets, the governor of Wisconsin said he “stands against the use of excessive force and immediate escalation” against Black people in Wisconsin and promised action.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.

Aug 2020


