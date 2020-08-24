Kehlani’s Ex Claims Singer Professed Love for Her When She Was Dating YG

Instagram/WENN

Nani Reno recalls through a TikTok video, ‘she called me wine drunk at night saying she’s still in love w/ me while she paraded around social media w/ a man she was dating.’

Kehlani apparently didn’t love YG that much when she was still dating him. Nani Reno, who claims to be in a relationship with the songstress in the past, revealed in a TikTok video that she once professed her love for her amid her romance with the rapper.

As La Roux‘s “Bulletproof” was playing in the background, Nani recalled her past without name-dropping Kehlani at all, “You think you can hurt me? I met my ex when she was like you & me. And now she’s a famous singer who had a baby w/ her bisexual bestfriend & when I FINALLY let her go, she called me wine drunk at night saying she’s still in love w/ me while she paraded around social media w/ a man she was dating.”

It’s clear that Nani was referring to YG considering that both Kehlani and YG opted to show off their romance on social media back when they were still dating. Meanwhile, Nani later made it clear that she meant no harm as her post went viral. “I’m not bashing anyone. There is no story time lol it’s all pretty much here,” she said. “It’s known by all parties it’s all love. Always will be.”

Kehlani first went public with her relationship with YG in September 2019, making their first appearance as a couple during New York Fashion Week. Their romance didn’t last long though, after YG was caught kissing another woman on the street. Kehlani later announced that she’s single and released a song entitled “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” addressing their split.

She sang on the song, “I helped you fight your addiction and change your whole life, Just to find myself played in the end, Ain’t no regrets ’cause I’m proud and my heart was so pure and I’m never ashamed of my love, Now I’m finding strength in the fact that you are nothing to me and I know the things I am above.”