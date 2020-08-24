Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Baby Bump to be Camouflaged in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made headlines once again after they officially broke the news of expecting a second child. The two make for one of the most adorable couples in B-town and fans obviously could not stop gushing over the news. But, just like her first pregnancy, it seems that Kareena is in no mood to take a break from work.

A report in a leading daily claims that the actress will complete the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha in which she’s paired up with Aamir Khan. A source from the film revealed, “Since Bebo’s baby bump is visible, it will be concealed using VFX. She has 100 days of shoot left and is expected to join the team in September-October to wrap her portions.”

Aamir and Kareena were shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha since last year but the work got halted since this March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Aamir also paid a visit to Turkey in order to scout new locations for the film.